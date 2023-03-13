Ravens Restructure Contract Of RB Gus Edwards

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens are restructuring the contract of RB Gus Edwards, reducing his salary of $4.38 million by about $1 million.

Fowler adds that Edwards new deal includes incentives that give him a chance to add the money back and then some.

Edwards, 27, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in nine games for the Ravens and rushed for 433 yards on 87 carries (5 YPC) and three touchdowns.