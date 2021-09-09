Ravens Restructure Deals For K Justin Tucker & S Chuck Clark

According to Jamison Hensley and Field Yates, the Ravens have restructured contracts for both K Justin Tucker and S Chuck Clark to give them a little bit of wiggle room for the season.

Baltimore converted $2.525 million of Tucker’s salary and $1.51 million of Clark’s into signing bonuses to spread out over the rest of their deals.

Tucker, 31, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years in 2019.

In 2020, Tucker played all 16 games for the Ravens. He was 26-29 on field goals and 52 of 53 on PATs.

Clark, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark is set to make base salaries of $2.75 million and $3.285 million over the final two seasons of his deal.

In 2020, Clark appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 96 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, one interception and four pass defenses.