Ravens Rework S Marcus Williams’ Contract

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Ravens agreed on a revised contract with S Marcus Williams.

Fitzgerald adds the revised deal sets them up to use a post-June 1st designation on Williams in the offseason.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.