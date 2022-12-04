Ravens Rule Out QB Lamar Jackson With Knee Injury

The Ravens announced that QB Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining a knee injury against the Broncos.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,231 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 755 yards and three touchdowns.

