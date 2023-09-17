Ravens Ruled Out WR Odell Beckham With Ankle Injury

The Ravens announced that WR Odell Beckham has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) has been declared out for the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2023

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

In 2023, Beckham has appeared in two games and caught two passes for 37 yards.

We will have more news on Beckham as it becomes available.