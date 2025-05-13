Ravens S Ar’Darius Washington Suffers Torn Achilles

According to Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Ravens S Ar’Darius Washington suffered a torn Achilles.

Rapoport confirms Washington’s injury could result in him missing the entire 2025 season.

It’s a tough break for Baltimore and Washington, who was expected to play a key role in the Ravens’ defense next season. He’ll likely be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in the near future.

Washington, 24, was a two-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2020. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a three-year standard UDFA deal when the Ravens waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being promoted back at the end of the season.

The Ravens brought Washington back last year on an exclusive rights deal and placed a right of first refusal tender on him this offseason.

In 2024, Washington appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 64 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and one forced fumble.