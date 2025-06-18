Ravens See Isaiah Likely As Their TE Of The Future, Targeting Extension For Him This Summer

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens TE Isaiah Likely is one of the team’s top extension candidates heading into this season.

Rapoport says Baltimore sees Likely as the future of the tight end position, even though veteran TE Mark Andrews is still currently expected to remain in Baltimore and have a big role this season.

Both players are in the final year of their contract, so it would make a lot of sense for the Ravens to try and push to lock up at least one, and Likely’s youth makes him a compelling candidate.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason he thinks Likely has a ton of potential to still tap into.

“I want to see [Likely] be an All-Pro,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’d be my goal for him, and he’s capable of it.”

Likely, 25, was selected by the Ravens out of Coastal Carolina with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.

In 2024, Likely appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 42 passes on 58 targets for 477 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Ravens and Likely as the news is available.