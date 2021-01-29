Ravens Sign C Greg Mancz To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they signed C Greg Mancz to a futures contract.

We have signed C Greg Mancz to a Reserve/Future contract. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 29, 2021

Here’s an updated list of futures signings for the Ravens:

Mancz, 28, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2015. He finished out his three-year, $1,519,059 rookie contract and was tendered with the original round designation as a restricted free agent.

Mancz signed a two-year extension that ran through the 2020 season going into 2018. However, the Texans released him coming out of camp in 2020. He bouned on and off their practice squad before joining the Ravens’ taxi squad during the playoffs.

In 2020, Mancz appeared in four games for the Texans.