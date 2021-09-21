Ravens Sign CB Linden Stephens To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing CB Linden Stephens to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:
- T Adrian Ealy
- WR Devin Gray
- QB Trace McSorley
- WR Jaylon Moore
- TE Tony Poljan
- DE Chris Smith
- K Jake Verity
- WR Binjimen Victor
- LB Josh Bynes
- RB Le’Veon Bell
- DT Reginald McKenzie
- DB Kevon Seymour
- OT Andre Smith
- OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
- OT David Sharpe
- CB Linden Stephens
Stephens, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, and Dolphins in the past three seasons.
He signed on with Washington back in May but was among their final roster cuts this preseason.
In 2020, Stephens played in 13 games for Seattle, totaling three tackles and no interceptions.
