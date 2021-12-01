Ravens Sign DB Robert Jackson To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed DB Robert Jackson to the practice squad.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

WR Jaylon Moore TE Tony Poljan K Jake Verity WR Binjimen Victor OT David Sharpe RB Nate McCrary DB Mazzi Wilkins LB Joe Thomas C Adam Redmond DB Jordan Richards DT Isaiah Mack T Jaryd Jones-Smith DB Kevin Toliver G Khalil McKenzie QB Chris Streveler CB Robert Jackson

Jackson, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Colts but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Jackson later had a brief stint on the Texans’ practice squad before joining the Browns. Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. The Browns eventually waived him during training camp this year.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded six tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.

During his college career at UNLV, Jackson recorded 54 tackles, a half-sack, no interceptions, and nine pass defenses over the course of 16 games.