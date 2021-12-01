Ravens Sign DB Robert Jackson To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed DB Robert Jackson to the practice squad. 

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Jaylon Moore
  2. TE Tony Poljan
  3. K Jake Verity
  4. WR Binjimen Victor
  5. OT David Sharpe
  6. RB Nate McCrary
  7. DB Mazzi Wilkins
  8. LB Joe Thomas
  9. C Adam Redmond
  10. DB Jordan Richards
  11. DT Isaiah Mack
  12. T Jaryd Jones-Smith
  13. DB Kevin Toliver
  14. G Khalil McKenzie
  15. QB Chris Streveler
  16. CB Robert Jackson

Jackson, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Colts but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Jackson later had a brief stint on the Texans’ practice squad before joining the Browns. Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. The Browns eventually waived him during training camp this year. 

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded six tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.

During his college career at UNLV, Jackson recorded 54 tackles, a half-sack, no interceptions, and nine pass defenses over the course of 16 games.

