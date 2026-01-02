Ravens Sign DT John Jenkins To Extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed veteran DT John Jenkins to a contract extension on Friday.

We have signed NT John Jenkins to a contract extension ❗ pic.twitter.com/1MCGQ84MXa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2026

Jeremy Fowler reports that Jenkins will receive a one-year deal worth around $2 million.

Jenkins, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami in 2021. He re-signed to the Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Raiders in 2023 and returning to Las Vegas last year on another one-year contract.

The Ravens signed Jenkins to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2025, Jenkins has appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defense, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.