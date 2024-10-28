Ravens Sign DT Josh Tupou To Practice Squad

The Ravens announced Monday that they have signed veteran DT Josh Tupou to their practice squad.

Tupou, 30, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2017. He was on and off of their roster during his rookie season, but managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018.

Tupou re-signed with Cincinnati on a one-year deal for 2019 and returned to Cincinnati on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.133 million in 2020. However, he opted out of the season due to the pandemic and his contract tolled to 2021.

He elected to re-sign with the Bengals again back in March of 2022 and he played with the team through the 2023 season. This past offseason he caught on with the Ravens but did not make their final roster and has been on and off the practice squad.

In 2023, Tupou appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and recorded 19 total tackles.