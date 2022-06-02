Ravens Sign First-Round C Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens have signed first-round C Tyler Linderbaum to a four-year contract.

He is the third of Baltimore’s 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign his rookie contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S 1 Tyler Linderbaum C Signed 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT Signed 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE 4 Jordan Stout P 4 Isaiah Likely TE 4 Damarion Williams CB 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Linderbaum, 22, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2020, to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, and an honorable mention in 2019. The Ravens used the No. 25 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles C Jason Kelce.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,238,286 contract that includes a $6,807,844. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Linderbaum appeared in 37 games and made all 35 starts at center.