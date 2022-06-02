Ravens Sign First-Round C Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens have signed first-round C Tyler Linderbaum to a four-year contract.
He is the third of Baltimore’s 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign his rookie contract.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|1
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Signed
|2
|David Ojabo
|OLB
|3
|Travis Jones
|NT
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|4
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|4
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|4
|Jordan Stout
|P
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|4
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|6
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Signed
Linderbaum, 22, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2020, to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, and an honorable mention in 2019. The Ravens used the No. 25 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles C Jason Kelce.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,238,286 contract that includes a $6,807,844. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his four-year college career, Linderbaum appeared in 37 games and made all 35 starts at center.
