Ravens Sign First-Round S Malaki Starks

The Baltimore Ravens have signed first-round S Malaki Starks to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the Ravens:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 27 Malaki Starks S Signed 2 59 Mike Green EDGE 3 91 Emery Jones OT Signed 4 129 Teddye Buchanan LB Signed 5 141 Carson Vincent OT Signed 6 178 Bilhal Kone CB Signed 6 186 Tyler Loop K Signed 6 203 LaJohntay Wester WR Signed 6 210 Aeneas Peebles DT Signed 6 212 Robert Longerbeam CB Signed 7 243 Garrett Dellinger G Signed

Starks, 21, was a freshman All-American before being named to both the All-American and All-SEC teams in each of his final two seasons at Georgia.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in round one on Starks. He’s projected to sign Starks to a four-year, $16,557,446 contract that includes a $8,681,781 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, Starks recorded 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions and 17 pass deflections.