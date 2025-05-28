Ravens Sign First-Round S Malaki Starks

The Baltimore Ravens have signed first-round S Malaki Starks to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the Ravens:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|27
|Malaki Starks
|S
|Signed
|2
|59
|Mike Green
|EDGE
|3
|91
|Emery Jones
|OT
|Signed
|4
|129
|Teddye Buchanan
|LB
|Signed
|5
|141
|Carson Vincent
|OT
|Signed
|6
|178
|Bilhal Kone
|CB
|Signed
|6
|186
|Tyler Loop
|K
|Signed
|6
|203
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|Signed
|6
|210
|Aeneas Peebles
|DT
|Signed
|6
|212
|Robert Longerbeam
|CB
|Signed
|7
|243
|Garrett Dellinger
|G
|Signed
Starks, 21, was a freshman All-American before being named to both the All-American and All-SEC teams in each of his final two seasons at Georgia.
The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in round one on Starks. He’s projected to sign Starks to a four-year, $16,557,446 contract that includes a $8,681,781 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his three-year college career, Starks recorded 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions and 17 pass deflections.
