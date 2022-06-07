Ravens Sign Fourth-Round CB Damarion Williams

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed fourth-round CB Damarion Williams to his rookie contract.

He’s the fifth Ravens draft pick to sign so far this offseason.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S 1 Tyler Linderbaum C Signed 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT Signed 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE 4 Jordan Stout P 4 Isaiah Likely TE Signed 4 Damarion Williams CB Signed 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Williams, 23, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years.

The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338.

During his three-year college career, Williams appeared in 34 games with 33 starts, recording 163 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 24 pass deflections.