Ravens Sign Fourth-Round CB Damarion Williams

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed fourth-round CB Damarion Williams to his rookie contract.
Dream come true. @FTK2662 🖊 pic.twitter.com/msDrdkitOD
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 7, 2022
He’s the fifth Ravens draft pick to sign so far this offseason.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|1
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Signed
|2
|David Ojabo
|OLB
|3
|Travis Jones
|NT
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|4
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|4
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|4
|Jordan Stout
|P
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Signed
Williams, 23, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years.
The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338.
During his three-year college career, Williams appeared in 34 games with 33 starts, recording 163 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 24 pass deflections.
