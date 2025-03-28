Ravens Sign HC John Harbaugh To Three-Year Extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve officially signed HC John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension.

Harbaugh was entering the final year of his current contract, but will now be under team control through the 2028 season.

Following the season, Harbaugh told reporters that he was worried about his contract status with the team and it looks like the two parties were able to hammer out a deal well in advance of the regular season to prevent any issues that can spill over into the season.

Harbaugh, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named coach of the year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season.

During his 17 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 172–104 (62.3 percent), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012.