Ravens Sign K Justin Tucker To Four-Year, $24M Extension

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed K Justin Tucker to a four-year extension. 

Tucker is the best kicker in football and potentially one of the best in league history, so the Ravens clearly felt it imperative to lock him up for a while longer. 

Jason La Canfora reports it’s a four-year, $24 million deal with $17.5 million in guarantees, making Tucker the highest-paid player at his position. 

Tucker, 32, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019. 

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal. 

In 2021, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 35-37 on field goals including an NFL-record 66-yard kick and 32 of 32 on PATs. 

