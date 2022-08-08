Ravens Sign K Justin Tucker To Four-Year, $24M Extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed K Justin Tucker to a four-year extension.

EXTENDED❗️❗️ We’ve reached a four-year contract extension with the best to ever do it, @jtuck9 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/VwNy6s0wyu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

Tucker is the best kicker in football and potentially one of the best in league history, so the Ravens clearly felt it imperative to lock him up for a while longer.

Jason La Canfora reports it’s a four-year, $24 million deal with $17.5 million in guarantees, making Tucker the highest-paid player at his position.

Tucker, 32, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 35-37 on field goals including an NFL-record 66-yard kick and 32 of 32 on PATs.