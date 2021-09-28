Ravens Sign LB Josh Bynes To Active Roster, RB Nate McCrary & S Jordan Richards To PS

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LB Josh Bynes to their active roster on Tuesday, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

The Ravens also signed RB Nate McCrary and S Jordan Richards to their practice squad.

Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:

Bynes, 32, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2011. He spent just over three years in Baltimore before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Detroit signed Bynes to a two-year, $1.81 million contract in 2015. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year contract in 2017 and brought him back for the 2018 season.

From there, Bynes signed on with the Ravens before joining the Bengals for the 2020 season. He caught on with the Panthers briefly during camp before returning to the Ravens.

In 2021, Bynes has appeared in one game and recorded four tackles.