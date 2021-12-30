Ravens Sign OL Patrick Mekari To Three-Year Extension

The Ravens announced on Thursday they have signed OL Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension.

We have signed OL @PMekari to a three-year contract extension running through the 2024 season.

Mekari has proven himself a competent starter at multiple positions, so this was a no-brainer for Baltimore.

“Pat is an easy decision,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta stated. “He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way. Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”

Mekari has started at center and guard in the past and has started quite a bit at right tackle this season.

Mekari, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2019. He made the final roster as a rookie and has been there ever since.

Mekari was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mekari has appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and made 10 starts. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 46 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.