Ravens Announce Five Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Monday for Week 4.
The full list includes:
- Ravens signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and G Zack Johnson to their practice squad.
- Ravens released WR Makai Polk and CB T.J. Carrie from their practice squad.
- Ravens released DB Daryl Worley.
Here’s the Ravens’ updated practice squad:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- NT Isaiah Mack
- FB Ben Mason
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rashad Nichols
- CB Kevon Seymour
- OL David Sharpe
- WR Binjimen Victor
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
- WR Raleigh Webb
- DB T.J. Carrie
- LB Brandon Copeland
- OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
- G Zack Johnson
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers.
Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the Jets. From there, he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Broncos in 2019.
Denver re-signed Attaochu to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season.
In 2020, Jeremiah Attaochu appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.
