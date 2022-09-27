Ravens Announce Five Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Monday for Week 4.

The full list includes:

Ravens signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and G Zack Johnson to their practice squad.

and G to their practice squad. Ravens released WR Makai Polk and CB T.J. Carrie from their practice squad.

and CB from their practice squad. Ravens released DB Daryl Worley.

Here’s the Ravens’ updated practice squad:

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers.

Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the Jets. From there, he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Broncos in 2019.

Denver re-signed Attaochu to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Jeremiah Attaochu appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.