Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed six players to futures contracts for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

WR Shemar Bridges DB Bopete Keyes LB Jeremiah Moon DT Rayshad Nichols G John Simpson WR Mike Thomas

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract last year before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later re-signing him. He agreed to another one-year deal for the 2022 season but was cut last year.

The Ravens signed Thomas to their practice squad in December.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught two passes for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns on 10 targets.