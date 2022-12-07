Ravens Sign WR Binjimen Victor & DB BoPete Keyes To PS

The Ravens announced that they have signed WR Binjimen Victor and DB BoPete Keyes to their practice squad.
The following is a current list of Ravens’ practice squad players:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- NT Isaiah Mack
- FB Ben Mason
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rashad Nichols
- OL David Sharpe
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
- G Zack Johnson
- WR Andy Isabella
- LB Julian Stanford
- WR Shemar Bridges
- QB Brett Hundley
- DB Thakarius Keyes
- WR Binjimen Victor
Victor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State and signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of training camp.
Victor later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad but later made his way onto the Ravens’ practice squad and has bounced on and off this season.
During his four-year college career at Ohio State, Victor caught 83 passes for 1,340 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of 33 games.
