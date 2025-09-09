Ravens Sign WR Cornelius Johnson, Cut OLB Malik Hamm

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed WR Cornelius Johnson to the practice squad, releasing OLB Malik Hamm in a corresponding move.

We have signed WR Cornelius Johnson to the practice squad. https://t.co/a4MkYJCAlE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2025

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

QB Tyler Huntley WR Anthony Miller WR Keith Kirkwood CB Marquise Robinson RB D’Ernest Johnson S Keondre Jackson FB Lucas Scott ILB Chandler Martin OLB Kaimon Rucker DL Brent Urban C Nick Samac G Jared Penning T Gerad Lichtenhan TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT Basil Okoye (International) DB J.T. Gray WR Cornelius Johnson

Johnson, 23, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Chargers out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad before being released a few days later. The Packers later signed him to the practice squad.

During his five seasons at Michigan, Johnson appeared in 61 games and made 45 starts. He caught 138 passes for 2,038 yards (14.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He also had six carries for 70 yards (11.7 YPC).

Hamm, 25, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and was placed on injured reserve his second season.

He was entering the third year of his rookie deal when he was among the Ravens’ final cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.