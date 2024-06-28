Ravens Sign WR Keith Kirkwood

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a contract on Friday.

Kirkwood, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Kirkwood to a contract in 2020 after the Saints declined to tender Kirkwood a restricted contract. Kirkwood was set to become a restricted free agent in 2021 but returned to Carolina on another one-year deal.

Kirkwood returned to the Saints in 2022 and bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2023, Kirkwood appeared in 13 games and recorded five receptions for 37 yards (7.4 YPC) and one touchdown.