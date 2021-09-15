Ravens Signing CB Kevon Seymour

Aaron Wilson reports that the Ravens signing veteran CB Kevon Seymour to a contract on Wednesday.

Seymour recently tried out for Baltimore and it appears as though he was impressive enough to earn an offer from the Ravens.

Seymour, 27, is a former sixth-round pick out of USC by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.44 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $540,000 in 2017 when the Bills traded him to the Panthers.

Seymour spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve for the Panthers before he was waived the following year. The Eagles signed him during the 2020 season and brought him back on a futures contract.

Unfortunately, the Eagles released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Seymour appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded eight total tackles.