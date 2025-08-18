Ravens Signing DB Thomas Graham

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing DB Thomas Graham to a contract.

Zrebiec adds Baltimore had an open roster spot after waiving RB Marcus Major.

Graham, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Chicago, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Graham was on and off the Bears’ practice squad before eventually signing on with the Browns in 2022. He stuck around with Cleveland for a bit but was eventually waived with an injury designation in November 2023.

Graham signed a futures deal with the Steelers in January 2024 and spent time on their practice squad before being released in October.

In 2024, Graham appeared in one game for the Steelers.