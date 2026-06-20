AFC Notes: Davis Webb, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OC Davis Webb is happy to have HC Sean Payton around for another five years and said Payton is a reason he is staying with Denver to sit under his learning tree.

“The best [offensive mind] I’ve been with is upstairs,” Webb said of learning from Payton, via the team website. “[A] gold jacket Hall of Fame head coach, play-caller, culture builder. For the last three years, sitting next to him in every single staff meeting, every single offensive game plan meeting has rubbed off in a lot of ways.”

“That was one reason why I wanted to be here, was with Sean here,” Webb added. “I trust him, he trusts me. We think very similarly. I know how he wants the game to be played. It’s the same offense for the most part, just little tweaks here and there. This is a Sean Payton-coached football team, a Sean Payton offensive philosophy. We’re just going to grow with our QB and our skill players and our offensive line. This is a fun offense to be a part of, and the most attractive thing was leaning on Sean, being in game plan meetings with him, using his experience. I think that’s going to benefit a young play-caller. I’m not dumb; I know this is a lot.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy feels like he learned how to be a pro during his rehab for a shoulder injury. Going forward, Worthy feels like he has more to prove than just being one of the league’s fastest receivers.

“With the shoulder injury, I had that surgery in January, really it was just building on, getting stronger, getting back in the flow,” Worthy said, via Pro Football Talk. “It might have been the best thing for me, learning how to be a pro, learning how to approach the mental aspect and just getting your body prepared for certain things.”

“I’d definitely say that’s not a true indication of what I am,” Worthy added. “I was limited in certain things. I want to come back out here and show my ability and what I can do. I know the kind of player I can be. The things I can do on the field, what I can bring to the team.”

Raiders

Klint Kubiak enters his first season as a head coach after serving as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. One anonymous Raiders’ staffer told Vincent Bonsignore of the New York Post that Kubiak has proven to have a “no-nonsense” approach.

“He’s no-nonsense. He’s about the right stuff. And it’s going to show up quickly,” the staffer said. “He holds players and coaches accountable.”

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins said Kubiak is creating a competitive atmosphere and instilling a lot of focus in the players.

“The last two months, it’s not a picnic. We’re not out here just kind of having fun, like it’s work, and you feel that in the locker room, pre-practice, the way guys’ mindset is, and just guys are really focused, are going over their stuff two or three times, because they don’t want to be the guy who made the mental error. So, I think that’s a really positive thing, but it’s not a country club.”