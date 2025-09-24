Ravens Signing DT Taven Bryan To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens are signing DT Taven Bryan to the practice squad, per Mike Garafolo.

Injuries have made that position a sore spot for the Ravens early this season and Bryan gives the team another layer of depth.

Bryan, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.

Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts in 2023 and became a free agent after the season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

Bryan had a stint with the Bengals this offseason.

In 2024, Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection.