Ravens Signing Former Browns C Ethan Pocic

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are set to sign veteran C Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract on Friday.

Schefter mentions that Pocic is healthy after suffering a torn Achilles last season and he will now be given an opportunity to replace Tyler Linderbaum as the Ravens’ center.

Pocic, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns in 2022.

Pocic then re-signed with Cleveland on a three-year deal back in 2023. He played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Pocic appeared in and started in 13 games for the Browns at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 19 center out of 37 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.