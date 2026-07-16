Texans Signed Fourth-Round OL Febechi Nwaiwu, Wrapped Up Draft Class

The Houston Texans have signed fourth-round OL Febechi Nwaiwu to his rookie contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
He’s the final member of Houston’s draft class to sign.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|26
|Keylan Rutledge
|G
|Signed
|2
|36
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Signed
|2
|59
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|Signed
|4
|106
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|G
|4
|123
|Wade Woodaz
|LB
|Signed
|5
|141
|Kamari Ramsey
|S
|Signed
|6
|204
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|Signed
|7
|243
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|Signed
Nwaiwu, 23, was a no-star recruit who initially walked on at North Texas and later earned a scholarship. He earned a starting job the following season and was named to both the freshman All-American team and freshman All-CUSA. He transferred to Oklahoma and started two more years for the Sooners, earning second-team All-SEC his final season.
The Texans drafted Nwaiwu with the No. 106 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5.49 million rookie deal that includes a $1.245 million signing bonus.
During his five-year college career, Nwaiwu appeared in 52 games and made 46 starts, including 42 at right guard, two at right tackle and two at center.
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