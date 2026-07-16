Texans Signed Fourth-Round OL Febechi Nwaiwu, Wrapped Up Draft Class

The Houston Texans have signed fourth-round OL Febechi Nwaiwu to his rookie contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

He’s the final member of Houston’s draft class to sign.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 26 Keylan Rutledge G Signed 2 36 Kayden McDonald DT Signed 2 59 Marlin Klein TE Signed 4 106 Febechi Nwaiwu G 4 123 Wade Woodaz LB Signed 5 141 Kamari Ramsey S Signed 6 204 Lewis Bond WR Signed 7 243 Aiden Fisher LB Signed

Nwaiwu, 23, was a no-star recruit who initially walked on at North Texas and later earned a scholarship. He earned a starting job the following season and was named to both the freshman All-American team and freshman All-CUSA. He transferred to Oklahoma and started two more years for the Sooners, earning second-team All-SEC his final season.

The Texans drafted Nwaiwu with the No. 106 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5.49 million rookie deal that includes a $1.245 million signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Nwaiwu appeared in 52 games and made 46 starts, including 42 at right guard, two at right tackle and two at center.