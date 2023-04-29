Ravens Signing Former Delaware QB Nolan Henderson

According to his agent Brett Tessler, the Ravens are signing Delaware QB Nolan Henderson after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Henderson, 24, was named First-team All-CAA in 2020 and 2021 and was named Second-team AllCAA in 2022.

During his college career at Delaware, Henderson threw for 6.44 yards to go with 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We will have more on the Ravens and their undrafted free-agent signings as they become available.