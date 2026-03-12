Ravens Signing OL Jovaughn Gwyn To One-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Ravens are signing former Falcons OL Jovaughn Gwyn to a one-year deal.

It’s worth noting Gwyn played for new Ravens OL Dwayne Ledford for all three of his seasons in Atlanta.

Gwyn, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,945,828 rookie contract that included a $105,828 signing bonus when Atlanta waived him after camp in 2024. He was brought back to the practice squad days after and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Gwyn appeared in all 17 game for the Falcons.