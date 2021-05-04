Ravens Signing OT Alejandro Villanueva To Two-Year, $14M Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens are signing OT Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Villanueva receives a two-year, $14 million contract that includes $8 million fully guaranteed.

The Ravens met with Villanueva a few weeks ago but waited until after compensatory picks no were no longer affected by free signings to get a deal done.

Villanueva will play right tackle for the Ravens after they traded away Orlando Brown Jr to the Chiefs.

Villanueva, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army back in 2015. He was waived during the preseason and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh brought Villanueva back on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract in 2017. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Villanueva appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers, making 16 starts for them at left tackle.

