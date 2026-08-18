Ravens Signing OT David Sharpe

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing OT David Sharpe following a successful workout on Monday.

Sharpe, 30, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2021 but was cut coming out of camp. He caught on with the Ravens on their practice squad.

Sharpe re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal and spent time between their practice squad and active roster. The Ravens signed Sharpe to a futures deal but released him coming out of training camp. He caught on with the Panthers practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster before being cut.

From there, Los Angeles signed him in 2025 to a contract, but he was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man roster cuts. He re-signed with the Chargers’ practice squad but was cut loose again.

In 2025, Sharpe appeared in one game for the Chargers.