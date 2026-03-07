Ravens Signing QB Tyler Huntley To Two-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are re-signing QB Tyler Huntley to a two-year contract worth up to $11 million.

Huntley, 28, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut, replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster, and he started five games for the team in 2024. He then returned to Cleveland for a brief stint last year before returning to Baltimore.

In 2025, Huntley appeared in five games for the Ravens and completed 77.76 percent of his passes for 426 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed 24 times for 151 yards and no touchdowns.