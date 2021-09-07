Ravens Signing RB Le’Veon Bell To Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, the Ravens will likely promote him to their active roster once he’s ready.

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins for the season with a serious knee injury and Justice Hill wasn’t at practice on Monday, so they may need some help at running back.

Bell, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,120,600 rookie contract, but Pittsburgh used their franchise tag on him.

The Steelers decided to franchise Bell for the second straight year, but he elected to hold out the entire 2018 season and set himself up for free agency in 2019. The Jets later signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract worth up to $61 million and including $35 million guaranteed.

Bell was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million the next two years when the Jets released him last year. He later signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.69 million with the Chiefs.

In 2020, Bell appeared in 11 games for the Jets and Chiefs and rushed for 328 yards on 82 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 138 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.