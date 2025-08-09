Ravens Signing RB Myles Gaskin

Jordan Schultz reports that the Ravens are signing veteran RB Myles Gaskin to a contract on Saturday.

Gaskin was among the players who worked for the Ravens earlier in the day.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. He was on and off of their roster last year.

In 2024, Gaskin appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss and a reception for 11 yards.