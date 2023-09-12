Ravens Signing S Duron Harmon To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran S Duron Harmon to the practice squad, per Jeremy Fowler.

The team needed depth at safety after losing Marcus Williams to a torn pectoral muscle. Harmon has quite a bit of starting experience and should work his way into a role in the secondary for the Ravens.

Harmon, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,711,100 rookie contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a new four-year, $17 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his contract when New England traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Harmon signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2021, then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2022.

In 2022, Harmon appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 86 total tackles, no tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and five pass defenses.