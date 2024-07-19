Ravens Signing S Eddie Jackson To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens have agreed to terms with S Eddie Jackson on a one-year deal.

This marked the first reported interest in Jackson since he was cut loose by the Bears in February. He’ll shore up the back end of Baltimore’s safeties group.

Jackson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017 out of Alabama. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

Jackson was due to make a base salary of $14 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 but was cut loose back in February.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 37 total tackles, one interception and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 76 safety out of 91 qualifying players.