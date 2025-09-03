Ravens Signing S J.T. Gray To Practice Squad

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are signing veteran S J.T. Gray to their practice squad.

Gray is an established special teamer who was a surprise release by the Saints this week. It did not take him long to find a new home and Zrebiec says Gray should be playing sooner rather than later.

Gray, 29, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Gray managed to make the Saints’ active roster as a rookie but was later released and signed to their practice squad.

The Saints brought him back on a futures contract in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2021. He then re-signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension in 2023.

However, the Saints released him ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Gray appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 25 tackles and one forced fumble.