Ravens Signing S Jaylinn Hawkins To Two-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens and S Jaylinn Hawkins have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

Jeremy Fowler adds the contract is worth $10 million in total.

Hawkins stepped up as a surprising starter for the Patriots last year but they just elected to sign veteran S Kevin Byard to try and upgrade.

Baltimore had been looking for a viable third safety, and Hawkins fits the bill there.

Hawkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of California. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,961,916 rookie contract when Atlanta elected to cut him in 2023.

Hawkins was quickly claimed by the Chargers and finished out the year in Los Angeles. The Patriots signed Hawkins to a one-year contract for the 2024 season and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2025.

In 2025, Hawkins appeared in 15 games for the Patriots, recording 71 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, four interceptions and six pass deflections.