Ravens Signing TE Durham Smythe

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have agreed to terms with TE Durham Smythe on a contract.

Smythe, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He finished his four-year, $3,983,000 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Smythe agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022, but was released last offseason. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal in March 2025.

In 2025, Smythe appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded four receptions on six targets for 25 yards (6.3 YPC).