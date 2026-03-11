Ravens Signing TE Durham Smythe

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have agreed to terms with TE Durham Smythe on a contract.
Smythe, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He finished his four-year, $3,983,000 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
Smythe agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022, but was released last offseason. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal in March 2025.
In 2025, Smythe appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded four receptions on six targets for 25 yards (6.3 YPC).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!