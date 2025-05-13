Ravens Signing UDFA OLB Kaimon Rucker

Jeff Zrebiec reports the Ravens are signing UDFA OLB Kaimon Rucker out of North Carolina.

Rucker, 23, was a three-star prospect and the No. 90-ranked strongside edge rusher in the 2020 recruiting class out of Hartwell, Georgia. He committed to North Carolina and earned Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2023.

In his collegiate career, Rucker appeared in 58 games over five seasons and recorded 180 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.