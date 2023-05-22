Ravens Signing Veteran QB Josh Johnson

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are signing QB Josh Johnson, marking his third stint with the team, as he played for Baltimore in 2016 and 2021.

Johnson, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

He most recently played for the 49ers during their injury woes last season.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the 49ers, completing one of his two pass attempts for 10 yards.