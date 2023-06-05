Ravens Signing WR Laquon Treadwell

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to the roster.

Baltimore has made it a point to bulk up their depth at receiver this offseason and Treadwell is the latest addition. He’ll compete for a spot on the roster or practice squad during camp.

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the 2022 season but was later released.

Treadwell had a stint with the Cardinals before joining the Seahawks practice squad last year and eventually being called up.

In 2022, Treadwell appeared in six games for the Seahawks and caught six passes for 42 yards and no touchdowns.