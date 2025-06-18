Ravens Still Getting Trade Interest In TE Mark Andrews

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentioned the Ravens have still been getting trade interest from some teams in veteran TE Mark Andrews.

However, Rapoport points out the Ravens have held onto Andrews all offseason and that’s not necessarily expected to change even though the veteran is entering the final year of his contract.

Andrews has gotten votes of confidence from key figures in the organization like HC John Harbaugh, GM Eric DeCosta and most recently QB Lamar Jackson at minicamp this week. All have said, in some variation, that Andrews is a great player.

The veteran had a tough 2024 season, as his role in the offense shrank compared to previous seasons as younger TE Isaiah Likely, who the Ravens reportedly see as the future at the position, stepped up. Andrews’ critical errors also loomed large in the playoff loss to the Bills.

He was owed $11 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 but the Ravens have paid $4 million of it already and seem less likely to move on now.

“At the end of the day, I think [DeCosta] said it perfectly: He’s in the business of keeping great players and it’s a business at the end of the day,” Andrews said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “You can’t be surprised by anything, but I’m a Raven.”

“I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens. And there’s nothing on my end really to share. For me, it’s just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl.”

Andrews, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2025.

In 2024, Andrews appeared in 17 games and recorded 55 receptions on 69 targets for 673 yards (12.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.

