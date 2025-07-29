Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Expected To Miss A Few Weeks With Ankle Injury

Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens HC John Harbaugh said TE Isaiah Likely is expected to be out a few weeks after suffering an ankle injury in practice on Tuesday.

Despite getting carted off, Harbaugh said Likely rolled his ankle, and they will know more tomorrow after his MRI.

Likely, 25, was selected by the Ravens out of Coastal Carolina with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.

In 2024, Likely appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 42 passes on 58 targets for 477 yards and six touchdowns.