Ravens TE Mark Andrews Cropping Up In Trade Rumors, But Contract Is An Obstacle

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has heard some trade rumors about TE Mark Andrews going into the trade deadline, with the one-win Ravens still expected to be active to try and salvage their season.

Andrews is in the final year of his contract and it’s very much up in the air whether he’ll be back in Baltimore next year. However, Jones points out Andrews is still due more than $3 million for the rest of this season which will curtail his market somewhat.

The Ravens have already made one bold trade, dealing starting OLB Odafe Oweh for starting S Alohi Gilman, which has led to speculation they could be open to another big shakeup like dealing Andrews for an impact defensive player.

The Ravens got some trade interest in Andrews this past offseason but ultimately decided to keep him on the roster.

Andrews, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2025.

In 2025, Andrews has appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 21 receptions on 27 targets for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Andrews and the Ravens as the news is available.