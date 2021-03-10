Ravens Tender Three Including RFA RB Gus Edwards

The Baltimore Ravens have placed tenders on RFA RB Gus Edwards and ERFA C Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch.

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens specifically used a second-round tender on Edwards.

Edwards, 25, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights free-agent last offseason.

In 2020, Edwards appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and rushed for 723 yards on 144 carries (5 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 129 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.