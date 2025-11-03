Ravens Trading For Titans EDGE Rusher Dre’Mont Jones

The Baltimore Ravens are trading a conditional fifth-round pick that could possibly become a fourth-rounder in exchange for Titans edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones, according to Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019 out of Ohio State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,586,404 rookie contract that included a $1,066,404 signing bonus in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks before the 2023 season.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans this off-season.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in and started nine games for the Titans. He’s tallied 26 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and 4.5 sacks.